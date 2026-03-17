fullthrottle.ai Launches Enhanced SmartMail Capabilities

FullThrottle Technologies, a provider of first-party data media solutions and adtech operating systems, has launched an enhanced SmartMail offering, delivering an integration that brings identity-powered direct mail to the fullthrottle.ai self-service platform.

With the new capabilities, marketers can now activate personalized physical mail campaigns alongside digital display, audio, and connected TV campaigns using fully extended first-party and third-party audiences within fullthrottle.a. Third-party audiences are converted into verified first-party households for direct mail activation, guided by digital behavior and connected to measurable outcomes. These enhancements significantly expand how audiences are selected, extended, and activated seamlessly within unified demand-side platform workflows.

SmartMail is deeply embedded into fullthrottle.ai's real-time identity graph, allowing marketers to create, launch, and measure omnichannel campaigns that include physical mail.

"The new SmartMail brings real-world power to real-time marketing," said Louis DiGiacomo, vice president of product at fullthrottle.ai, in a statement. "SmartMail connects the dots between digital engagement and physical touchpoints. That means personalized experiences that truly move the needle for brands, agencies, and their customers."

Key capabilities of SmartMail via activations with fullthrottle.ai include the following:

Identity-Powered Targeting: Direct mail audiences are dynamically built using real-time digital behavior, first-party ownership data, and household-level identity resolution. Audiences can be extended across first-party and third-party environments and converted into verified first-party households for direct mail activation.

Trigger-Based Activation: Personalized mailers can be sent based on key behavioral signals (e.g., website browsing, product interest, propensity to buy) to meet prospects and customers at the perfect moment.

Unified Campaign Execution: SmartMail integrates directly into omnichannel campaign flows, combining display, CTV, and video activation with high-impact physical mail activation from a single platform.

End-to-End Attribution: Physical mail outcomes can be tracked alongside digital campaigns with real sales metrics in one closed-loop dashboard.

Ready in Real-Time: Marketers can launch and optimize direct mail campaigns in minutes.