Adobe Expands Partnership with NVIDIA

Adobe and NVIDIA have partnered to accelerate artificial intelligence-powered creation, production, and personalization, including delivering the next generation of foundational Adobe Firefly models and agentic workflows.

The partnership will bring together Adobe's creative and marketing workflows, models, and technology and NVIDIA's open models, libraries, research and accelerated computing.

Through this partnership, Adobe and NVIDIA will advance the creative industry by developing next-generation Firefly models for creativity and marketing pipelines. The models will be built on NVIDIA's advanced computing technology and tap into NVIDIA CUDA-X, NVIDIA NeMo libraries, NVIDIA Cosmos open models, and NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software.

"Content creation is exploding, and our partnership with NVIDIA is grounded in a shared vision to reinvent creative and marketing workflows with the power of AI," said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO of Adobe, in a statement. "As AI transforms how marketing teams and media and entertainment studios work, Adobe and NVIDIA will bring together our Firefly models, CUDA libraries into our applications, 3D digital twins for marketing, and Agent Toolkit and Nemotron to our agentic frameworks to deliver high-quality, controllable and enterprise-grade AI workflows of the future." "AI is giving every industry the ability to redefine what's possible," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, in a statement. "For more than 20 years, NVIDIA and Adobe have partnered to push the boundaries of design and creativity. Today, we are taking that partnership to a new level, uniting our research and engineering teams to accelerate Adobe’s beloved applications with NVIDIA CUDA and jointly build state-of-the-art world foundation models that reimagine creativity and transform customer experiences."

In partnership with NVIDIA, Adobe is launching a cloud-native, brand identity-preserving 3D digital twin solution (public beta). The solution creates virtual replicas of physical products that act as permanent digital identities for marketing and commerce experiences. Integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries into Adobe technologies, the collaboration expands support for 3D digital twin workflows built on OpenUSD for marketing content automation.

With seamless interoperability across tools, companies can generate everything from consistent pack shots and lifestyle imagery to configurable 3D product experiences and immersive virtual try-ons.

Adobe will also harness NVIDIA AI infrastructure, AI libraries, services, and models to accelerate and optimize every layer of its AI-powered tools across creativity, productivity, and customer experience orchestration, including Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Frame.io, Adobe Firefly Foundry, Adobe GenStudio, and Adobe Experience Platform.

With Adobe Firefly Foundry, Firefly's AI models are deeply tuned with a company or IP owner's unique, proprietary brand or franchise content Adobe Firefly Foundry will integrate NVIDIA's advanced computing and AI technologies to power enterprise-grade custom AI that delivers commercially safe content at scale.