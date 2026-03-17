Wise Agent Launches Lead Pipeline

Wise Agent, providers of a CRM platform for real estate professionals, has launched Lead Pipeline to help agents organize leads, track follow-ups, and visualize opportunities from first inquiry to closed transaction.

The Lead Pipeline feature within Wise Agent helps real estate agents, teams, and brokerages streamline lead management directly from their CRM. By providing a centralized view of active opportunities and upcoming tasks, the tool makes it easier for agents to stay organized, maintain consistent follow-up, and move clients confidently from first contact to closing.

Managing conversations across calls, texts, showings, and listing appointments, the Lead Pipeline displays all active prospects in one organized dashboard, helping agents quickly identify which leads need attention and which deals are closest to closing.

Agents can create customizable stages such as New Lead, Attempted Contact, Active Buyer, Active Seller, Showing Homes, Listing Appointment Scheduled, Under Contract, Closed, and Long-Term Nurture.

The Lead Pipeline integrates directly with Wise Agent's CRM tools, including contact management, automated follow-up reminders, email and text marketing, and transaction management, allowing real estate professionals to manage their entire client journey in one platform.