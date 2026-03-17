Only 25 Percent of Marketers Truly Understand Their Audiences

Despite unprecedented access to data, only 25 percent of marketers say they understand their audiences very well, highlighting the growing challenge of translating fragmented signals into meaningful insight, Brandwatch said in a new report.

Based on a survey of 1,028 marketing professionals and an analysis of 750,000 online industry conversations, the report points out that the role of the marketer is evolving, shifting from campaign execution toward decoding audience behavior and informing strategic decisions.

As customer journeys fragment across social platforms, search engines, and AI-driven discovery tools, marketers face mounting pressure to move beyond collecting data and instead turn signals into clear insight and action.

"The Marketer of 2026 shows a profession shifting from campaign execution to signal interpretation," said Amy Jones, chief marketing officer at Cision, Brandwatch's parent company. "The real competitive edge won't come from collecting more data, it will come from how marketers translate fragmented signals into insight and action."

Despite the volume of data available across channels, predicting behavior, interpreting cultural shifts, and uncovering the why behind audience decisions remain the hardest problems to solve, according to the report, Among the top challenges cited by marketers in the survey were the following:

Predicting future needs or behaviors (60 percent).

Understanding changing behaviors (48 percent).

Turning data into actionable insights (46 percent).

Understanding the "why" behind audience decisions (40 percent).

Integrating data from multiple sources (40 percent).

The result is a widening insight gap, according to Brandwatch, which noted that companies know more about what people do than ever before but still struggle to explain why they do it and how to act on that knowledge at speed. And platforms that unify consumer conversations and audience signals are increasingly critical for marketing teams looking to close this insight gap and move from reactive reporting to proactive strategy, it said further.

AI and automation are now central to the marketer's toolkit. The research also found the following:

84 percent of marketers said AI and automation are the most important skills to master.

81 percent said AI tools are the most essential technology in the marketing stack.

79 percent said they're spending more time on managing AI and automation workflows.

While AI is helping teams move faster and automate repetitive tasks, marketers are acutely aware of the need to balance efficiency with human judgment, creativity, and cultural awareness, according to the firm, which further said that as AI-generated content becomes more common, marketers increasingly recognize that technology alone won't differentiate companies.

"AI won't replace marketers, it will expose the ones who don't lead with strategy," Jones said. "The winners will use AI to accelerate execution and then double down on what humans do best: judgement, creativity, and direction."

The report also highlights just how splintered the customer journey has become. Audiences now move fluidly across touchpoints and have become increasingly fluent in marketing tactics, putting added pressure on marketers to connect data across channels and eliminate reporting silos, it said.

Integrated consumer intelligence platforms are emerging as a key lever for helping teams unify audience data, identify patterns across touchpoints (including search, social, and traditional media), and transform fragmented signals into strategic insight, according to Brandwatch.

Across the findings, one theme is clear: marketers of 2026 is defined less by how many campaigns they ship and more by how well they can connect outputs to outcomes.

Many respondents report spending less time on traditional activities like advertising and email marketing to prioritize managing AI workflows (79 percent) and data analysis (51 percent).

Rather than abandoning traditional channels, marketers are reallocating their time toward understanding audiences more deeply, and proving the business impact of their work.

The report also outlines how marketers can apply these findings to their own strategies., breaking guidance down by the following career stages:

Encouraging junior marketers to build audience literacy;

Mid-level marketers to focus on interpretation and cross-channel fluency; and

Leaders to prioritize time, tools, and training that support insight generation rather than more activity for its own sake.

"In 2026, the strongest marketers are combining technical fluency with cultural and customer awareness," Jones said. "The teams that succeed will be the ones who can connect fragmented signals, surface real audience insight, and act on it with confidence."