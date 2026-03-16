NIQ Adds Analytical Capabilities in Ask Arthur
NIQ, a consumer intelligence provider, has added artificial intelligence-powered analytical capabilities within Ask Arthur on the NIQ Discover platform. The expanded experience guides users through end-to-end analysis, helping them identify what matters in the data, understand why trends are occurring, and turn insights into clear, shareable narratives with recommended next steps.
Ask Arthur surfaces the key drivers behind performance changes and generates decision-ready insights directly within Discover, connecting analysis, explanation, and storytelling in a single experience.
"These new analytical capabilities represent an important step forward in how we bring AI directly into the analytical workflows our clients rely on every day," said Troy Treangen, chief product officer of NIQ, in a statement. "Ask Arthur allows organizations to unlock the power of generative AI for analytics, built on NIQ's trusted data foundation and informed by thousands of real-world analyses. By combining AI with the depth and reliability of NIQ data, we're enabling brands and retailers to move from insight to confident action faster than ever."