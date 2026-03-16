NIQ Adds Analytical Capabilities in Ask Arthur

NIQ, a consumer intelligence provider, has added artificial intelligence-powered analytical capabilities within Ask Arthur on the NIQ Discover platform. The expanded experience guides users through end-to-end analysis, helping them identify what matters in the data, understand why trends are occurring, and turn insights into clear, shareable narratives with recommended next steps.

Ask Arthur surfaces the key drivers behind performance changes and generates decision-ready insights directly within Discover, connecting analysis, explanation, and storytelling in a single experience.