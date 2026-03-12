Kaltura Launches Agentic AI Conversational Avatars

Kaltura, an gentic digital experience company, today released Kaltura Agentic Avatars, real-time conversational artificial intelligence video agents that combine live, human-like interaction with organizational intelligence and business intent, enabling rich, interactive, personalized customer, employee, learner, and audience journeys.

Kaltura is also launching a Conversational Agents Software Development Kit (SDK), which enables developers and coding agents to add real-time, avatar-based agentic AI conversations directly into their companies' applications and digital experiences integrated with their workflows, data, systems, and agentic engines.

Agentic Avatars introduce a fundamentally different interaction model that interprets user intent as it unfolds and advances conversations toward defined objectives across websites, applications, learning platforms, and support environments. Through the new SDK, organizations can embed these avatars directly into their own digital experiences and design customized interactions tailored to their workflows and user journeys.

Powered by conversational AI in more than 30 languages and infused with dynamically generated media, Kaltura's Agentic Avatars analyze speech and contextual signals in real time, including screen and camera comprehension, produce rich multimodal responses, and integrate directly with enterprise systems and knowledge repositories, with enterprise-grade governance and compliance. The Agentic Avatars run on Kaltura's scalable video infrastructure, are connected to Kaltura's Genie agents, and integrated with Kaltura's experience products, such as Video Portals, Virtual Events and Webinars, and Virtual Classroom.

With the Agentic Avatar SDK, developers can control how the avatar behaves, communicates, and integrates into their applications, as well as the conversation logic and experience design. Developers determine how the avatar interacts with users, which knowledge it can access , and how it responds to different inputs. With complete control over the agentic avatars, organizations can reap the measurable benefits from having dynamic, always available experts.

Kaltura's Agentic Avatars run on a single unified platform spanning across marketing, sales, customer care, professional services, employee training, corporate communications, human resources, and more, to boost customer lead conversion, sales qualification, and ticket resolution, or employee recruiting, onboarding, or training.