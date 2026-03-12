Tablevoice Partners with OpenTable

Tablevoice, an artificial intelligence host built for busy restaurants, is partnering with OpenTable, a restaurant tech provider, to help restaurants turn missed calls into bookings.

With this integration, Tablevoice's AI host works alongside OpenTable in real time. When a guest calls to make a reservation or ask about a chef's table or tasting menu, Tablevoice handles the conversation with warmth and precision, confirming bookings directly in OpenTable, noting special requests, and even suggesting another location in the group if the first choice is full. Every call lands in the Tablevoice Team Inbox with full context.