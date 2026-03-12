Tablevoice Partners with OpenTable
Tablevoice, an artificial intelligence host built for busy restaurants, is partnering with OpenTable, a restaurant tech provider, to help restaurants turn missed calls into bookings.
With this integration, Tablevoice's AI host works alongside OpenTable in real time. When a guest calls to make a reservation or ask about a chef's table or tasting menu, Tablevoice handles the conversation with warmth and precision, confirming bookings directly in OpenTable, noting special requests, and even suggesting another location in the group if the first choice is full. Every call lands in the Tablevoice Team Inbox with full context.
"Tablevoice isn't a phone tree or a chatbot. It's the kind of host you'd actually trust with your regulars – on-brand, warm, and built around how your team runs service. With OpenTable in the mix, a guest calls, the reservation lands in your book, and your hosts stay on the floor where they belong. No voicemail, no missed opportunities, just great hospitality from the first ring," said Marc Gendron, co-founder and CEO of Tablevoice, uin a statement.