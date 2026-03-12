Canva Introduces Magic Layers

Canva, a visual communication platform provider, has released Magic Layers, which turns any flat design or image into structured, editable layers inside the Canva editor.

Canva Magic Layers, a new capability of the Canva Design Model, turns AI-generated content into a launchpad, empowering creators to refine, reshape, and perfect every detail. Fixed files are unlocked, becoming brand-ready and scalable design assets. Whether starting with a new idea or an existing design, Magic Layers brings a new level of flexibility to AI-powered content creation. Users upload their images, and Canva does the rest. Elements are intelligently separated into individual, movable objects. Layout relationships are preserved automatically. Text remains live and fully editable. Outputs can be refined and iterated without starting over each time.

Users can also generate fully editable designs with Canva AI. They can go from prompt to refining in the Canva Editor in moments, create visually-rich and on-brand presentations, docs, social posts, and more, and then move elements, swap backgrounds, or change fonts, all inside Canva.

Instead of simply tracing an image, Magic Layers interprets the design as a whole. It analyzes structure, identifies relationship between elements, restores text as live boxes, and separates components while preserving the original layout.

Magic Layers supports single-page .png and .jpg files in beta, with expanded capabilities in development.