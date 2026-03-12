Spreetail Introduces the Brand Experience Portal (BEx)

Spreetail, an e-commerce marketplace accelerator, has launched BEx (Brand Experience Portal), a brand-facing dashboard to give partners real-time visibility into performance across marketplaces, advertising, and fulfillment operations.

BEx creates a unified view of results from Spreetail's tools, including Price Pulse, Promise Pro, and True Ads, with every optimization executed and measured in real time. BEx operates directly inside Spreetail's live retail and fulfillment systems. Companies can track live sales, inventory, and advertising performance with AI-driven recommendations.

Through the BEx dashboard, partners have full visibility into the optimizations driven by Smart Shelf, Spreetail's operating system, enabling close collaboration to fine-tune creative, inventory, and promotional strategies in near real time.

Features of BEx include the following:

Real-time performance visibility across sales, advertising, and inventory.

Marketplace and promotion tracking with clear views into what's scheduled, live, or upcoming.

SKU-level operational insights, including content status, defects, and customer feedback.

Visibility into current and past payables, plus financial reporting aligned to operational performance.

AI-informed recommendations and alerts that proactively surface risks and growth opportunities.

Custom reporting views tailored to brand needs.