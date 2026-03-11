Birdzi Launches AskKea Generative BI Interface

Birdzi, providers of a retail intelligence platform for the supermarket industry, today released AskKea, a natural language business intelligence assistant that enables grocery retailers to query their data and receive trusted, decision-ready answers and visualizations in minutes.

AskKea enables cross-system retail intelligence. It analyzes both structured and unstructured data to surface actionable insights. Managers can ask plain-English questions and receive clear answers, visual summaries, exportable data files, transparent methodology, and recommended analytical next steps.

Beyond performance reporting, AskKea enables deeper operational and customer analysis, such as year-over-year category penetration, SKU rationalization, customer lifecycle transitions, and scenario-based what-if forecasting.