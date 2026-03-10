Webflow Partners with Adobe, Getty Images, OneTrust, and TransPerfect

Webflow, providers of an agentic web marketing platform for go-to-market teams, is partnering with Adobe, Getty Images, OneTrust, and TransPerfect to bring capabilities into Webflow across personalization, localization, content creation, privacy, and consent.

With these integrations, teams can do the following:

Use campaign, audience, and form data from Adobe Marketo Engage in Webflow to create personalized site experiences.

Access licensed, high-quality creative and editorial visuals from Getty Images directly within Webflow.

Use OneTrust to manage consent, preferences, and privacy compliance across Webflow sites.

Launch multilingual experiences on Webflow with TransPerfect's GlobalLink translation and localization workflows.