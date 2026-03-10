Shirofune Launches Real-Time Amazon Ads Automation
Shirofune today added a feature within its advertising operations automation platform to automatically optimize Amazon advertising performance during major sales events such as Amazon Prime Days or Cyber Mondays.
Shirofune's new feature continuously monitors cost progression and performance hourly throughout a specified sales day. Advertisers can choose to automatically maximize sales within a defined budget or maximize sales while maintaining a target return on ad spend.
"Sales events are moments when advertising performance can change dramatically from hour to hour, but they've traditionally required marketers to be constantly on standby to react," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune, in a statement. "With this release, we're enabling advertisers to set clear business goals for sale days and trust the system to make precise, real-time adjustments automatically, improving both results and the sustainability of ad operations."
