Bambuser Launches GEO Discovery

Bambuser, a video-powered commerce platform provider, today launched GEO Discovery, built on the Bambuser Intelligence Layer to help companies unlock public and internal video content by turning live shows, shoppable videos, training sessions, supplier walkthroughs, and internal demos into structured data that enhances brand and product discoverability in answer engines like Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Gemini.

GEO Discovery can be used with Bambuser's other solutions or as a stand-alone offering. The Intelligence Layer transforms any video into structured data needed to be understood, cited, and recommended across generative engine optimization, search engine optimization or artificial intelligence engine optimization. It handles tasks such as transcription, product tagging, SEO copy generation, FAQs, and schema markup.