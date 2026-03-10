Syndigo Acquires Taggstar

Syndigo, a provider of product experience management solutions, has acquired Taggstar, a conversion rate optimization platform for digital commerce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move expands Syndigo's Product Experience Cloud to ihelp e-commerce retailers and suppliers increase conversions across all digital channels, including retailer e-commerce platforms and brand-owned websites.

Taggstar powers dynamic, real-time conversion messages, such as "Selling fast! 50 bought in the last hour," that engage shoppers and act as virtual sales assistants, guiding them through the buying journey with timely messages that reinforce trust and inspire action. Layered onto Syndigo's PXM solution and combined with trusted ratings and reviews from PowerReviews, messaging insights amplify content and use contextual data to create tailored messages.

Taggstar connects to the commerce ecosystem through a lightweight JavaScript tag. Taggstar social proof messaging can be extended across digital channels such as email, social, website, digital ads and now PXM simply using an API. Taggstar uses AI to optimize message combinations to increase conversion rates and enrich product data, enabling merchandisers to create high-performing campaigns.