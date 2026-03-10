-->
  • March 10, 2026

DemandFactor Rebrands as Demand.com

DemandFactor, a B2B demand generation and performance marketing company, is rebranding as Demand.com, reflecting the company's evolution into a comprehensive, full-funnel demand generation platform serving B2B organizations worldwide.

"This rebrand is much more than a new name; it's a statement about where we're headed," said Rick Robinson, senior vice president of sales at Demand.com, in a statement. "We've always been singularly focused on demand. Now our brand matches that focus. Demand.com is cleaner, bolder, and instantly communicates what we do best: generate demand that drives revenue. It opens doors faster, communicates credibility instantly, and reinforces what our customers experience every day - that when it comes to B2B demand generation, we are the standard."

The rebrand coincides with a redesigned digital experience at Demand.com, showcasing full-funnel capabilities across demand generation, performance marketing, partner activation, partner recruitment, and agency solutions.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research