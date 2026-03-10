DemandFactor Rebrands as Demand.com

DemandFactor, a B2B demand generation and performance marketing company, is rebranding as Demand.com, reflecting the company's evolution into a comprehensive, full-funnel demand generation platform serving B2B organizations worldwide.

"This rebrand is much more than a new name; it's a statement about where we're headed," said Rick Robinson, senior vice president of sales at Demand.com, in a statement. "We've always been singularly focused on demand. Now our brand matches that focus. Demand.com is cleaner, bolder, and instantly communicates what we do best: generate demand that drives revenue. It opens doors faster, communicates credibility instantly, and reinforces what our customers experience every day - that when it comes to B2B demand generation, we are the standard."