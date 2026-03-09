CallMiner Adds AI Capabilities

CallMiner, customer experience automation and conversation intelligence provider, has added artificial intelligence capabilities that deliver greater personalization, enhanced contextual understanding, and more flexibility.

Advanced AI classifiers automatically categorize, interpret, and visualize customer conversations across channels and languages. AI classifiers are created based on analysis of recent interactions specific to each company, capturing full contextual intelligence.

Adding to CallMiner's collection of AI classifiers, which already include reason for contact, outcome, and named entities, organizations can now use AI classifiers for whole-contact sentiment analysis. AI sentiment detection can identify positive, neutral, and negative tones in context, even in domain-specific language, mixed emotional states, or short-form messages like voicemails and chat.

Further, new customizable summary capabilities allow organizations to tailor AI-generated interaction summaries to their own goals, compliance requirements, and preferred formats. This includes customer experience summaries, giving agents an instant view of prior interactions and important knowledge in real time. CallMiner's customizable templates enable users to write custom prompts from scratch or adapt pre-built templates.

With these features, organizations gain the following:

Advanced business intelligence through the integration of AI classifiers with CallMiner AI Assist, CallMiner's natural language agentic AI interface.

Greater visibility into conversation insights through fully automated classification paired with rich dashboard visualizations, including tree map, stacked bar, and Sankey views.

Increased flexibility in capturing insights with customizable interaction summaries, edited, tested, and adapted to any team, use case, or business requirement.

Streamlined automation workflows and faster action via seamless export and integration options across business systems.