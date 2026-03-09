-->
Whatfix Adds AI Roleplay Training in Mirror

Whatfix, providers of a platform for enterprise technology adoption, today launched AI Roleplay training as part of Mirror to prepare customer-facing teams for real-world performance beyond mere system usage.

With this launch, Mirror evolves beyond system simulation to combine adaptive artificial intelligence-driven roleplay with realistic enterprise application simulations, enabling front-line teams to practice customer conversations and workflows together in a single, risk-free environment.

Mirror uniquely combines adaptive AI conversations with high-fidelity system simulations, allowing employees to practice what to say and how to work together.

"Despite accelerating enterprise adoption, only about a third of organizations feel very effective today. Simulation teaches process, and roleplay builds judgment and confidence," said Khadim Batti, co-founder and CEO of Whatfix, in a statement. "With AI Roleplay in Mirror, we're helping enterprises reduce time-to-proficiency and improve customer outcomes by preparing employees for real-world situations before they go live."

Key capabilities of AI Roleplay training in Mirror include the following:

  • Adaptive AI roleplay training conversations that respond in real time to learner inputs.
  • Rapid roleplay training creation using AI prompts.
  • Built-in readiness evaluation within simulated workflows.
  • Multi-language support.

