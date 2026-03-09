Klaviyo and Shopify Deepen Integration

Klaviyo and Shopify have deepened their product integration to help companies better unify customer data across regions and deliver consistent, localized experiences worldwide.

Klaviyo's CRM now offers a fully synchronized, multi-market data foundation that natively integrates Shopify Markets' localized catalog data. That foundation now includes the new Locale Aware Catalogs, which automatically syncs translated content, regional pricing, currency, and market-specific URLs into Klaviyo to power personalized experiences across K:Marketing and K:Service's Customer Hub. Locale Aware Catalogs sends the right product information to Klaviyo's AI-powered tools, such as Smart Translations and Personalized Send Time, so companies can reach each customer in the language and location where they are shopping.

"Our partnership with Shopify is built on a shared vision to make brands more successful as they scale globally. Shopify enables merchants to sell anywhere, and Klaviyo helps make every customer relationship more valuable," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and co-CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Innovations like Locale Aware Catalogs allow merchants to access Shopify Markets in Klaviyo, helping businesses run one global strategy while delivering experiences that feel truly local in every market. The result is a more accurate, consistent customer experience across borders and reduced operational overhead for global teams."

With Shopify Markets natively integrated in Klaviyo, companies can offer the following:

Automated, localized content showing the exact language, currency, and pricing defined in Shopify Markets for every product in an email or text.

Smart regional filtering that ensures shoppers only see product recommendations that are currently available in their specific country or market.

A seamless path to purchase with every product link automatically directing customers to the correct localized version of the storefront.

Unified global workflows that use a single marketing template that dynamically adapts to customer location and preferred language.

A fully localized, native Customer Hub experience that uses Locale Aware Catalogs to automatically inherit each shopper's Shopify Markets settings, from recently viewed items to order history and support content.