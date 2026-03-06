Clari + Salesloft Partners with 1mind

Clari + Salesloft, a revenue orchestration software provider, partnered with 1mind to ntegrate Clari + Salesloft's Predictive Revenue System with 1mind's Superhumans, artificial intelligence digital teammates to accelerate pipeline from first touch to close across the customer lifecycle, providing a unified framework that transforms buyer engagement and drives measurable impact.

As part of this partnership, Clari + Salesloft is sunsetting its Drift conversational marketing solution and enhancing the Predictive Revenue System.

Under an exclusive agreement with 1mind, Clari + Salesloft will refer existing Drift clients to 1mind. This integration allows Clari + Salesloft to embed 1mind's AI signals directly into the Predictive Revenue System. This creates a closed-loop connection between AI engagement, human follow-up, and revenue forecasting.

"We are thrilled to partner with 1mind, transforming the industry from merely observing revenue to actively engineering it," stated Steve Cox, CEO of Clari + Salesloft, in a statement. "Our system serves as the heartbeat of the enterprise. By partnering with and integrating 1mind, we provide our customers with a distinct competitive edge, turning fragmented buyer signals into high-fidelity intelligence essential for sustained success."

Key benefits of the Clari + Salesloft and 1mind partnership include the following:

Eliminating Data Latency: The integrated PRS allows teams to predict and shape the future in real time. Buyer intelligence captured by 1mind flows into Salesloft Cadences.

Ever-present Multimodal Super-intelligent Engagement: Superhumans meet buyers where they are – active, ready, and engaged to qualify, solution, and move buyers along their journey to close. Superhumans live on websites, in product, in deal rooms and on conference calls (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet).

1mind Superhumans handle qualification and buyer engagement with human-like precision at any scale.

Unified Forecasting and Pipeline Precision: Every 1mind interaction generates structured signals that feed the Clari forecast.