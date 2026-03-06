Forsta Introduces Purpose-Built Market Research Agents

Forsta, a Press Ganey company and provider of experience measurement, data analytics, insights, and market research technology, today introduced artificial intelligence agents in Research HX.

Forsta's AI agents embed intelligence directly into the research process, from survey setup and metadata management to verbatim analysis and executive-ready reporting.

"Research agents are part of a broader evolution of Research HX," said Tobi Andersson, Forsta's senior vice president and general manager of market research, in a statement. "We are embedding purpose-built AI at critical stages of the research process, from auto-generating report slides and accelerating verbatim analysis to metadata management that speeds report setup and slide-level evaluation that strengthens how insights are presented. These capabilities deliver meaningful productivity gains while helping research teams move faster without compromising quality, rigor, or control. And this is just the beginning."

The market research AI agents include the following:

New metadata agent that cleans and standardizes data before reporting begins.

Reporting agent that automatically turns data into presentation-ready reporting in PowerPoint.

Research agent that delivers tailored decision-ready insights from reports to surface key findings and conclusions in seconds. Users can query reports to unlock improvements.