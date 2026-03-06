CallRail Integrates with Yardi
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has integrated its AI voice agent, Voice Assist, with Yardi's property management software.
During live calls, Voice Assist pulls real-time property data from Yardi to handle availability and pricing inquiries, qualify prospective renters, and then sync call insights from CallRail back into Yardi. Returning leads have a seamless experience through AI that tailors the conversation based on prior inquiries, properties viewed, or past interactions.
"We're making it easy to turn real estate calls into qualified leads," said CallRail Chief Product Officer Ryan Johnson in a statement. This unique integration allows callers to get the answers they need, when they need them. Armed with real-time context, Voice Assist delivers accurate conversations and less operational burden for leasing teams."
