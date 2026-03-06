CallRail Integrates with Yardi

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has integrated its AI voice agent, Voice Assist, with Yardi's property management software.

During live calls, Voice Assist pulls real-time property data from Yardi to handle availability and pricing inquiries, qualify prospective renters, and then sync call insights from CallRail back into Yardi. Returning leads have a seamless experience through AI that tailors the conversation based on prior inquiries, properties viewed, or past interactions.