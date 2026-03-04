AirOps Adds CMS and Project Management Integrations

AirOps, provider of a content engineering platform for artificial intelligence search, has launched a suite of integrations across leading content management systems, including Webflow, WordPress, Contentful, Sanity, ContentStack, Ghost, and Strapi, as well as project management tools including Asana, ClickUp, Monday.com, and Airtable.

With AirOps' latest integrations, content teams can now import entire content collections directly from their CMS into AirOps, run them through AI-powered workflows for creation, refresh, or optimization, and publish finished content back in one click. Project management integrations automatically sync task statuses as content moves through review, keeping teams aligned without the manual coordination that slows enterprise teams down.

"AI search moves at an absolutely relentless speed, and even the most advanced teams struggle to keep pace," said Alex Halliday, co-founder and CEO of AirOps, in a statement. "What we're seeing is that AI search is fundamentally changing how marketing teams are structured and how they operate. Content is becoming less of a guessing game and more of an engineering discipline, with a continuous pipeline of signals, actions, and outputs that has to run at the pace of AI."

The new integrations build on an expanding ecosystem across the AirOps platform. Through Page360, AirOps' unified insights layer, teams can connect Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console, and AEO data for a complete view of content performance across every discovery channel. Teams can also connect to SEO research tools including Semrush, Ahrefs, Moz, and DataForSEO for keyword research, competitive analysis, and on-page optimization. Slack and Gmail integrations keep teams in sync as content moves through review and approval. And YouTube and Reddit plug directly into workflows for content repurposing and brand research.