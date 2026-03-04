-->
  • March 4, 2026

Riskified Expands AI Agent Intelligence

Riskified, a provider of e-commerce fraud and risk intelligence, has expanded its AI Agent Intelligence platform to help e-commerce companies protect their conversational artificial intelligence shopping assistants from sophisticated fraud and abuse.

"Merchants looking to launch their own virtual shopping assistants have a home-field advantage maintaining direct, personalized relationships with their shoppers," said Assaf Feldman, co-founder and chief technology officer of Riskified, in a statement. "Riskified's role is to serve as the definitive risk intelligence layer to both enhance and secure AI agent interactions. By augmenting a merchant's proprietary customer history with insights from our vast multi-merchant network, we help to ensure that every transaction and claim enacted through a merchant's AI agent is a verified identity."

Riskified new capabilities specifically for merchants' conversational AI shopping assistants include the following:

  • AI Agent Identity Signals, which allows merchants' AI shopping agents to directly query Riskified's Identity Graph to retrieve associated risk indicators and resolve an identity programmatically.
  • Enhancements to AI Agent Policy Builder: Within Riskified Decision Studio, merchants can identify and apply business rules to manage the risk of order volume coming from their native AI shopping agents.

