Typeface Launches Marketing Orchestration Engine
Typeface today launched the Marketing Orchestration Engine for cross-channel marketing that unifies brand intelligence, artificial intelligence agents, and IT systems and enables governed, repeatable campaign execution at scale.
The new engine is built on three core capabilities: Arc Graph, a continuously evolving brand intelligence system; Arc Agents, which bring governed AI workflows into cross-channel marketing execution; and Arc Forge, a customization layer that allows IT to extend and govern the marketing AI stack with Arc Loop signaling the next phase of closed-loop optimization.
"Typeface was built to orchestrate cross-channel marketing - bringing brand standards, workflows, performance data, and enterprise systems into a single pane of glass," said Abhay Parasnis, founder and CEO of Typeface, in a statement. "The next phase of AI isn't about generating more content. It's about turning marketing into a governed, repeatable system where AI handles scale and marketers apply trust, taste, and judgment."
New capabilities introduced with this launch include the following:
- Arc Graph, a next-generation brand context system that connects brand standards, approved assets, audience data, structured product information, and real campaign performance into a living marketing context layer.
- Arc Forge, a shared architecture for marketing at scale. New with this launch, Arc Forge gives IT teams a dedicated customization layer to extend and control these agents. Through MCP, APIs, webhooks, and code, IT can integratelarge language models into company-specific marketing infrastructure.
- Arc Agents, purpose-built marketing agents that execute across the campaign lifecycle - transforming briefs into channel-ready campaigns, generating personalized variations at scale, and creating content across email, ads, social, web, and video.
- Arc Spaces, the unified, visual workspace where brand intelligence, agents, and enterprise systems come together. Marketers can preview campaigns, compare variations side by side, and collaborate in real time - executing workflows within a governed environment rather than across disconnected tools.