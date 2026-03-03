Rocketlane Launches Nitro, an Agentic Execution Platform for Professional Services

Rocketlane, a professional services automation company, today launched Nitro, an agentic execution platform for professional services.

Nitro executes delivery through AI agents embedded directly within project workflows, identifying risks early, rebalancing resources in real time, and completing repeatable billable tasks such as migrations, configurations, documentation, and testing.

Nitro operates across the following three levels of services transformation:

Operations Automation. Nitro enforces resourcing rules, time policies, financial controls, and compliance automatically.

Delivery Governance. Nitro generates project plans, continuously monitors delivery signals, sends project updates to clients, and surfaces risks early.

Work Execution. Nitro deploys AI agents that execute repeatable, billable delivery tasks directly within project plans, including migrations, system configurations, documentation, testing, and validation. Teams oversee outcomes and apply judgment where needed.