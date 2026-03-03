LiveRamp Launches Agentic AI Upgrades

LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, has added artificial intelligence capabilities to help marketers plan, execute, measure, and optimize campaigns agentically.

These updates help marketers build and expand audiences using enhanced look-alike modeling across first-, second-, and third-party data, as well as to apply a single identity-powered control group across surfaces and channels to measure performance consistently. They also help marketers to manage experimentation, which can be further compounded with the speed and scalability of agents.

As part of the updates, LiveRamp is also introducing agent-powered access to the LiveRamp platform.

LiveRamp clients can now license partners' AI-powered agents and applications. This expansion empowers marketers to execute on their end-to-end marketing via agents, from audience building to measurement and media optimization, with governed access to premium data, all from one central hub.

LiveRamp is building partnerships across the ecosystem to power end-to-end marketing workflows with agents. They include the following:

Using SemantIQ, health and life science marketers can build and activate healthcare provider audiences from the LiveRamp Clean Room.

Using Newton Research, marketers can unlock instant measurement insights from LiveRamp's Cross-Media Intelligence using simple natural language questions.

LiveRamp continues to build new agentic partnerships across all categories, powering audience planning, segmentation, optimization, and measurement, unlocking new opportunities.

"LiveRamp and Newton Research have leaned in together to help marketers use AI to drive quantifiable performance increases, today," said John Hoctor, CEO and co-founder at Newton Research, in a statement. "As Newton Research unlocks media performance gains from analytics with specially-trained intelligent agents, and LiveRamp streamlines adoption of these next-gen agents, every marketer will be able to easily tap the power of AI as part of their everyday workflows."

LiveRamp is also introducing flexible tools for precision growth and smarter planning, available through the LiveRamp platform and via agents. Marketers using these new capabilities via agents can continuously optimize audience performance across channels