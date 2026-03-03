PAR Technology Launches PAR Retail Drive AI

PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, has launched PAR Retail Drive AI, an artificial intelligence-powered product suite to equip convenience and fuel retailers with real-time insights, agentic automation, and strategic decision-making.

With PAR Retail Drive AI, convenience and fuel retailers will benefit from smarter personalization, deeper engagement, operational efficiency, and innovation.

Key modules of PAR Retail Drive AI include the following:

Drive Insights, to turn natural language questions into actionable charts and insights, grounded in business data.

Drive Action, which transforms business ideas into fully-built, ready-to-approve loyalty campaigns. An agentic offer builder handles the heavy lifting by designing, validating, and assembling campaigns while keeping humans in the loop for critical checks.

Drive Strategy, to translate detected opportunities into actionable plans by weighing macro trends, real-world events, historical performance, and operational constraints. Multi-agent reasoning and integrated tools (weather, traffic, competitor insights) help retailers strategize and execute campaigns.