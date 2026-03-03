PAR Technology Launches PAR Retail Drive AI
PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, has launched PAR Retail Drive AI, an artificial intelligence-powered product suite to equip convenience and fuel retailers with real-time insights, agentic automation, and strategic decision-making.
With PAR Retail Drive AI, convenience and fuel retailers will benefit from smarter personalization, deeper engagement, operational efficiency, and innovation.
Key modules of PAR Retail Drive AI include the following:
- Drive Insights, to turn natural language questions into actionable charts and insights, grounded in business data.
- Drive Action, which transforms business ideas into fully-built, ready-to-approve loyalty campaigns. An agentic offer builder handles the heavy lifting by designing, validating, and assembling campaigns while keeping humans in the loop for critical checks.
- Drive Strategy, to translate detected opportunities into actionable plans by weighing macro trends, real-world events, historical performance, and operational constraints. Multi-agent reasoning and integrated tools (weather, traffic, competitor insights) help retailers strategize and execute campaigns.
"PAR Retail Drive AI brings real intelligence into the systems retailers use every day," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology, in a statement. "Our goal is simple: help retailers run more efficiently, understand their customers better, and make clearer decisions. When equipped with actionable insights, retailers see real impact in smarter targeting, more relevant offers, and personalized experiences that strengthen loyalty and support revenue growth. This is an important move forward as we equip the industry with action taking AI tools in the coming year."
"Today's retailers need smarter tools that act as partners, not just platforms," said Jake Kiser, general manager of PAR Retail, in a statement. "By fusing real-time insights, automated campaign creation, and strategic planning into one suite, PAR Retail Drive AI empowers teams to make decisions they've only dreamed of while delivering measurable impact at scale."