Smartly Integrates with Amazon DSP
Smartly has partnered with Amazon DSP to enable advertisers to extend their Smartly video campaigns to Amazon's premium connected TV inventory, including Prime Video and Fire TV, and third-party publisher inventory.
The integration brings streaming TV activation into advertisers' existing workflows in Smartly. Smartly enables artificial intelligence-powered creative optimization and personalization from social channels to streaming. Advertisers can create, manage, and optimize Amazon DSP campaigns within the same workflow they use for social advertising, with real-time performance visibility across channels. The unified approach enables cross-channel measurement of incremental reach, and the ability to streamline budget reallocation based on performance insights.
"As CTV matures, entertainment, commerce, and social are merging into one experience," said Melissa Yang, senior vice president of ecosystems and AI applications at Smartly, in a statement. "This integration gives marketers the performance precision and creative intelligence they've long expected in CTV, enabling personalization at scale, real-time optimization, and full-funnel impact. With intelligent creative and direct access to Amazon's premium supply, Smartly brings the rigor and accountability modern marketers rely on."
"Driving impactful business outcomes across channels is key for advertisers and this partnership brings CTV and social campaigns together for maximum, measurable impact," said Erin McGee, director of partner and advertiser growth marketing at Amazon Ads, in a statement. "Through this integration with Amazon DSP, advertisers and agencies who work with Smartly can now extend their proven social creative to premium streaming inventory in a fraction of the time, driving efficiency, expanding reach, and making streaming TV activation as simple as their social advertising."
Related Articles
Smartly Partners with Spotify
04 Sep 2025
By integrating Spotify Ads Manager, advertisers will gain new ways to reach audiences through audio, display, and video supported by Smartly's AI-powered creative, automation, and measurement.
Smartly Adds Reddit to Its Advertising Platform
23 May 2025
Smartly's integration enables streamlined Reddit advertising with automated workflows and creative scalability.
Smartly.io Integrates with Insense, Sapphire Studios, and Vamp
13 Jun 2023
Smartly.io's Creator Connect expansion helps companies scale authentic, user-generated content across TikTok, Meta, Snap, and other platforms.