Smartly Integrates with Amazon DSP

Smartly has partnered with Amazon DSP to enable advertisers to extend their Smartly video campaigns to Amazon's premium connected TV inventory, including Prime Video and Fire TV, and third-party publisher inventory.

The integration brings streaming TV activation into advertisers' existing workflows in Smartly. Smartly enables artificial intelligence-powered creative optimization and personalization from social channels to streaming. Advertisers can create, manage, and optimize Amazon DSP campaigns within the same workflow they use for social advertising, with real-time performance visibility across channels. The unified approach enables cross-channel measurement of incremental reach, and the ability to streamline budget reallocation based on performance insights.