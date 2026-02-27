Sinch Launches agentic conversations

Sinch has launched agentic conversations to operationalize AI agents across messaging, voice, and email at scale.

With agentic conversations, Sinch customers are not locked into a single agent model, proprietary data layer, or closed ecosystem. Whether they choose to build their own solutions, use Sinch's AI capabilities, bring their own agents, or integrate through Sinch's ecosystem of partners, Sinch provides the infrastructure and orchestration required to support deployment at scale, built on Sinch's global messaging, voice, and email APIs.

"Our philosophy is simple: enterprises should be free to build with us or bring their own AI," said Daniel Morris, chief product officer of Sinch, in a statement. "We do not believe in locking customers into a single agent model, proprietary data layer, or closed ecosystem. Whether businesses use Sinch's AI capabilities, deploy their own agents, or work with trusted partners, we provide the communications and orchestration infrastructure that makes those agents operational across messaging, email, and voice."

Agentic conversations is a suite of capabilities, including Sinch Agent Builder, developer and agent tools such as Sinch Functions and Sinch Skills, as well as a broad set of integrations.