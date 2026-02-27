ServiceNow Launches Autonomous Workforce and Adds Moveworks to the ServiceNow AI Platform

ServiceNow launched Autonomous Workforce, artificial intelligence specialists that can execute jobs, and introduced ServiceNow EmployeeWorks, which combines Moveworks' conversational AI and enterprise search with ServiceNow's unified portal and autonomous workflows to turn natural language requests into governed, end-to-end execution for nearly 200 million employees.

"Businesses don't need more pilots or promises. They need AI that gets work done," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "The leaders realizing value from AI are investing in platforms where intelligence, execution, and trust work as one system. Our platform was purpose-built for this moment. Autonomous Workforce augments human teams with AI specialists that operate with the scope, authority, and governance enterprise work demands. This is a new era of productivity and ROI, at scale."

The ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce orchestrates teams of AI specialists with roles such as a level-1 service desk AI specialist, employee service agent, or security operations analyst to execute work from start to finish. They work alongside humans, follow established processes and policies set by the organization, learn from outcomes and employee feedback, and improve over time.

The first AI specialist is Level 1 Service Desk AI Specialist, which autonomously diagnoses and resolves common IT support requests like password resets, software access provisioning, and network troubleshooting using enterprise knowledge bases, historical incident data, and proactive remediation workflows. It escalate issues when human intervention is needed.

Because ServiceNow combines probabilistic intelligence with deterministic workflow orchestration, AI specialists can interpret requests, decide the right action using business context, and execute autonomously across systems with governance built in through the ServiceNow AI Control Tower. Every action is traceable and governed by policies embedded in the workflow layer itself.

ServiceNow is also bringing Moveworks to the ServiceNow AI Platform and delivering ServiceNow EmployeeWorks, a conversational front door. ServiceNow EmployeeWorks connects Moveworks' conversational AI chat and deep enterprise search with ServiceNow's unified portal and autonomous workflows, turning intent into coordinated action across systems. The platform understands organizational structure, approvals, and authorization, executing tasks that require multi-system coordination while maintaining governance and audit trails.