Momentum Launches Native Google Meet Recording and Autopilot for Contacts
Momentum, a provider of revenue orchestration, has introduced Momentum Native Google Meet Recording, a conversation intelligence solution to capture meeting data from Google Meet without a recording bot, third-party sub-processor, or visible meeting participant.
Momentum is also launching Autopilot for Contacts, which extracts relationship intelligence from sales conversations and writes it directly to Salesforce.
"Recording infrastructure should be invisible," said Santiago Suarez Ordoñez, co-founder and CEO of Momentum, in a statement. "When a rep joins a customer conversation, the technology should support the interaction, not announce itself. Our native recording solution for Google Meet removes this friction at the architecture level."
Momentum's native recording functionality uses Google's recording infrastructure to capture call data.
Momentum Autopilot for Contacts listens to what participants actually say on calls and captures it as structured CRM data. Titles, reporting structures, stakeholder influence, priorities, engagement signals, and contextual details are automatically extracted and written directly to the Salesforce Contact object. Revenue teams can then use this intelligence for personalized outreach, executive engagement, relationship mapping, and deal strategy.
"Sales teams hear critical relationship details every day, then lose them to notes, memory, or scattered systems," said Jonathan Kvarfordt, vice president of go=to-market strategy and marketing at Momentum, in a statement. "Autopilot for Contacts captures that context automatically and writes it into Salesforce so teams can act on what customers actually said without adding extra admin work."
