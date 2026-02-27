Momentum Launches Native Google Meet Recording and Autopilot for Contacts

Momentum, a provider of revenue orchestration, has introduced Momentum Native Google Meet Recording, a conversation intelligence solution to capture meeting data from Google Meet without a recording bot, third-party sub-processor, or visible meeting participant.

Momentum is also launching Autopilot for Contacts, which extracts relationship intelligence from sales conversations and writes it directly to Salesforce.

"Recording infrastructure should be invisible," said Santiago Suarez Ordoñez, co-founder and CEO of Momentum, in a statement. "When a rep joins a customer conversation, the technology should support the interaction, not announce itself. Our native recording solution for Google Meet removes this friction at the architecture level."

Momentum's native recording functionality uses Google's recording infrastructure to capture call data.

Momentum Autopilot for Contacts listens to what participants actually say on calls and captures it as structured CRM data. Titles, reporting structures, stakeholder influence, priorities, engagement signals, and contextual details are automatically extracted and written directly to the Salesforce Contact object. Revenue teams can then use this intelligence for personalized outreach, executive engagement, relationship mapping, and deal strategy.