Sweep Launches Multi-Org Agent for Salesforce

Sweep, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence layer for enterprise systems, has launched Multi-Org Agent for Salesforce, which maps every dependency, automation, and rule across fragmented Salesforce environments. Cross-system intelligence for Snowflake and ServiceNow will follow in the coming weeks.

Multi-Org Agent for Salesforce addressed the challenge that ensues as global expansion, acquisitions, and decentralized business units have created sprawling environments of duplicated automation, inconsistent data models, and cross-organizational dependencies.

"For thousands of companies, running multiple orgs at once is a reality, but there's often very little intentional strategy behind it," said Ido Gaver, CEO and co-founder of Sweep, in a statement. "That disconnect is behind many of the setbacks we see in consolidation and AI programs. Now, CIOs are building an agentic layer across their enterprise systems, connecting each system to Sweep’s intelligence layer. The demand from enterprises running multiple Salesforce orgs made it clear that the market needs an agent purpose-built to reason across those environments and guide multi-org strategy."

With Multi-Org Agent, enterprises can do the following:

Compare configurations, field structures, and automation logic across orgs;

Identify redundant or conflicting automation before it causes downstream failures;

Map cross-org structural differences that would otherwise complicate consolidation;

Surface technical debt and permission inconsistencies at scale; and,

Assess architectural readiness for AI deployment, including Agentforce.

Multi-Org Agent also helps companies evaluate consolidation scenarios with full metadata visibility, identifying structural conflicts before migration begins. Newly acquired Salesforce environments can be mapped and assessed immediately, enabling faster identification of security gaps, automation conflicts, and data model misalignment. Continuous scanning across orgs surfaces permission inconsistencies, configuration drift, and policy violations. Multi-Org Agent also identifies fragmentation and structural inconsistencies that degrade AI performance.