Marchex Partners with Solera

Marchex, a conversation intelligence provider, has integrated with Solera's platform for automotive dealerships.

Marchex maximizes efficiency and revenue potential for dealerships by greatly reducing or eliminating manual data handling with Solera.

"Auto dealers rely on speed, accuracy, and data-driven insights to maximize every customer interaction. Our integration with Solera eliminates inefficiencies and helps sales teams focus on closing deals instead of administrative tasks. This is strategically vital for dealerships looking to drive revenue," said Troy Hartless, president and chief revenue officer of Marchex, in a statement.

"Adding Marchex to our partner network contributes to the growth and success of our dealer customers," said Solera's senior business development manager, Greg Hammond, in a statement. "Solera's integration program is based on open standards so that valued partners, such as Marchex, can easily integrate. The open integration program keeps costs low, saving dealers money while providing them with more value-added features and functionality."