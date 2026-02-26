Moveworks from ServiceNow Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

ServiceNow's Moveworks has achieved FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Moderate Authorization, enabling federal agencies, defense contractors, and public-sector organizations to securely deploy Moveworks' AI Assistant platform to search and act across business applications.

Moveworks creates the front door to public-sector agencies and a frictionless employee experience and supports communication in more than 100 languages.

Moveworks is powered by a Reasoning Engine that allows the platform to understand, plan, execute, and adapt to requests within unique workflows, combining search and action in one interface.

"For federal agencies, security is the bedrock of every mission, but it shouldn't be a barrier to innovation," said Damián Hasse, chief information security officer for Moveworks from ServiceNow, in a statement. "This authorization allows us to bring Moveworks GovCloud to the public sector, offering a secure path to eliminate manual backlogs and fragmented tools."

Moveworks GovCloud is built on Amazon Web Services' GovCloud. While Moveworks offers deep native integration with ServiceNow, the platform is also available as a stand-alone solution, capable of serving as the AI Assistant platform for any public-sector agency.