Gong Launches Mission Andromeda

Gong, a revenue artificial intelligence company, has launched Mission Andromeda to help revenue teams turn customer conversations into repeatable actions across teams. The launch introduces Gong Enable, an AI-powered revenue enablement solution, along with new capabilities for conversational guidance, unified account management, and secure AI interoperability.

"Revenue teams have more insights than ever before, but applying those to drive outcomes remains a challenge," said Eilon Reshef, chief product officer and co-founder of Gong, in a statement. "With Mission Andromeda, we're extending revenue AI into more of the daily decisions teams make, from in-the-moment guidance to account management and coaching so they can apply what works more broadly and at scale."

Gong Enable iintegrates enablement into everyday revenue workflows and uses real customer conversations to drive measurable performance improvement.

With Gong Enable, revenue teams can now do the following:

Identify skill gaps dynamically with AI Call Reviewer, which analyzes live customer interactions to surface individual and team-level coaching opportunities based on real behavior, enabling earlier and more targeted intervention through structured, role-specific learning programs called Lessons.

Practice high-stakes conversations at scale with AI Trainer, which allows reps to rehearse scenarios such as pricing objections or renewal risk using AI-generated simulations informed by successful conversations across the organization, delivering instant feedback without additional manager overhead.

Connect training to business outcomes with Initiative Tracking, which links enablement programs directly to revenue metrics, allowing leaders to see whether new behaviors are showing up in live deals and impacting outcomes like win rates, deal size, and ramp time.

In addition to Gong Enable, Mission Andromeda includes the following: