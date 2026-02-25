SurveyMonkey Launches Free Hub

SurveyMonkey has launched a free tools hub, a public destination where anyone can create an artificial intelligence-powered survey and access a suite of research tools.

At the center of the hub is SurveyMonkey's AI survey generator, which allows visitors to instantly generate and preview survey drafts from a simple prompt, without signing in. In as little as 30 seconds, the tool transforms a plain-language goal into a structured questionnaire to help ensure every question is clear, unbiased, and designed for stronger completion rates across more than 50 languages. Users who want to send their AI-generated surveys can do so by signing up with a few clicks.

"This new hub brings together the research tools people need to ask smarter questions and validate their thinking, starting with AI-powered survey creation," said Geet Chopra, senior director of product management at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "By making these capabilities available without requiring an account, we're removing the friction between a question and a credible starting point."

Beyond AI-powered survey creation, the free tools hub includes interactive calculators for net promoter score and customer satisfaction, sample size, margin of error, target audience pricing, A/B testing, and P-values. SurveyMonkey also offers an extensive library of more than 400 expert-built templates and solutions.