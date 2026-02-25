Klaviyo Partners with Google

Klaviyo, a B2C CRM systems provider, has partnered with Google to help companies deliver autonomous artificial intelligence-driven customer experiences from product discovery through purchase, service, and loyalty.

The partnership brings together Google's search, advertising, AI, and messaging with Klaviyo's real-time customer data and decisioning to help companies offer experiences that adapt automatically to customer intent and behavior.

"Commerce is entering a phase where software doesn't just execute tasks, it makes decisions," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and co-CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Together with Google, we're expanding how AI and customer data power experiences across commerce, messaging, and real-world interactions, helping brands build loyalty, make buying easier, and retain full ownership of their customer relationships."

Through deeper product integrations and joint investment across Google's ecosystem, Klaviyo and Google are helping companies connect discovery, engagement, and service into one continuous customer experience. Customer intent signals captured across Google surfaces can now inform personalized actions within Klaviyo with every interaction flowing back into a single, trusted customer profile.

These experiences are powered by the Klaviyo Data Platform, which processes 3.4 billion daily customer interactions across more than 8 billion profiles, connecting customer, purchase, and behavioral data in real time.