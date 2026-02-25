Yottaa Expands Web Performance Cloud

Yottaa, providers of a website performance solution for e-commerce companies, has enhanced Yottaa Web Performance Cloud, delivering next-generation performance intelligence powered by Hybrid Real User Monitoring (RUM). The expanded platform unifies browser, edge, and origin visibility while introducing analytics that provide real-world performance feedback to both developers and artificial intelligence systems.

"As AI becomes part of front-end development, the bottleneck shifts from writing code to validating outcomes," said Darin Archer, chief product officer of Yottaa, in the statement. "In this new model, production becomes the ultimate test harness. Teams need telemetry that measures real shopper impact in the moment, not hours later in dashboards, so AI-assisted development cycles can safely accelerate."

At the core of these enhancements is Yottaa's Hybrid RUM architecture, which captures performance telemetry across browser, edge, and origin layers. This unified approach gives teams a clearer view of where issues begin and how they impact shoppers, and includes improved visibility into soft navigations alongside traditional page loads.

The update strengthens Core Web Vitals and third-party application diagnostics, bringing them together in a streamlined analytics experience that helps engineering, e-commerce, and marketing teams quickly understand what's happening and take action on complex performance data.

To make these insights even more accessible, Yottaa has relaunched YoBot, an automated performance assistant with generative AI capabilities. Teams can now ask questions in plain language and receive instant, data-backed answers grounded in real user experience.