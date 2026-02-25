Outreach Joins Anthropic's Model Context Protocol Ecosystem
Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, has launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, allowing Outreach AI to securely share context with external AI agents and systems such as Claude, CRMs, and other line of business applications
With the launch of the MCP Server and expanded AI interoperability, Outreach advances its platform in its latest release that includes new AI capabilities to facilitate instant answers, clearer deal context, and consistent guidance in every stage of the sales cycle. Building on these advancements, Outreach Knowledge is an enhancement to the intelligence layer, letting teams upload approved content to Outreach to provide reliable answers.
Additional release highlights include the following:
- Deal Agent, which autonomously updates any opportunity field, using signals from conversations, emails, and activities to pipeline data.
- Meeting Prep Agent, which helps sellers move deals forward by generating contextual customer briefs ahead of scheduled meetings.
- Conversation Intelligence, enabling sellers to access AI meeting summaries in Slack.
- In-person recording on the Mobile app, which automatically provides insights without manual logging.
- Custom meeting summaries that adapt to each role, highlighting what matters to that stakeholder to inform action.
- Sequential Dialing, which automates back-to-back outbound calls with a single click.
"As AI moves from answering questions to taking action, it needs live operational context to act on," said Matt Piccolella, head of product enterprise apps at Anthropic, in a statement. "That's what MCP solves. Outreach is one of the first revenue platforms to build on that standard, giving Claude access to real pipeline data, not just general knowledge."
"We are the first revenue orchestration platform to connect our unique revenue insights to Claude so teams can work more efficiently, act in the tools where they work, and help revenue leaders drive more productivity and revenue across teams," said Nithya Lakshmanan, head of product at Outreach, in a statement. "MCP is the foundation for the next era of interoperability. By providing access to Outreach insights across agents and systems, Claude users can work side by side with Outreach as an AI teammate to automate tasks, anticipate risk, and guide teams on what to do next."
