Outreach Joins Anthropic's Model Context Protocol Ecosystem

Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, has launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, allowing Outreach AI to securely share context with external AI agents and systems such as Claude, CRMs, and other line of business applications

With the launch of the MCP Server and expanded AI interoperability, Outreach advances its platform in its latest release that includes new AI capabilities to facilitate instant answers, clearer deal context, and consistent guidance in every stage of the sales cycle. Building on these advancements, Outreach Knowledge is an enhancement to the intelligence layer, letting teams upload approved content to Outreach to provide reliable answers.

Additional release highlights include the following:

Deal Agent, which autonomously updates any opportunity field, using signals from conversations, emails, and activities to pipeline data.

Meeting Prep Agent, which helps sellers move deals forward by generating contextual customer briefs ahead of scheduled meetings.

Conversation Intelligence, enabling sellers to access AI meeting summaries in Slack.

In-person recording on the Mobile app, which automatically provides insights without manual logging.

Custom meeting summaries that adapt to each role, highlighting what matters to that stakeholder to inform action.

Sequential Dialing, which automates back-to-back outbound calls with a single click.