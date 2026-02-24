Channel99 Connects Marketing Intelligence Data to GenAI Platforms

Channel99, B2B marketing performance platform provider, today announced the integrations via an MCP server of its Marketing Intelligence Data with leading generative AI solutions, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Anthropic's Claude Cowork. The new capability enables B2B marketing leaders to work directly with their cross-channel marketing performance data inside the artificial intelligence tools they use every day.

Channel99's Marketing Intelligence Data platform unifies marketing performance data across all B2B channels to tie it directly to pipeline. By capturing customer signals like organic social, email, display, and content syndication, Channel99 provides a business-ready data foundation to fuel generative AI.

By embedding this unified data layer into generative AI platforms, marketers can move beyond static reporting and into real-time strategy execution. Key capabilities include the following:

Improving LLM discoverability to dentify the top-performing keywords and topic clusters driving pipeline to improve brand visibility within AI models and search engines.

Creating intent-driven audiences byprompting generative AI to build dynamic account lists based on historical performance data, then instantly receive recommendations for the optimal channel mix and budget.

Generating outcome-based marketing plans, including vendor selection and projected ROI, simply by specifying a pipeline target.