GReminders Integrates with Orion's Redtail CRM

GReminders, providers of a meeting and automation management platform for financial advisors, has expanded its integration with Orion’s Redtail CRM. The enhanced integration brings GReminders' meeting assistant technology directly inside the Redtail platform, embedding notetaking, pre-meeting intelligence, and scheduling natively within advisors’ CRM workflows.

By integrating directly into Redtail, advisors can manage the entire meeting lifecycle, from preparation to follow-up, without ever leaving the Redtail interface.

"Advisors waste a lot of time juggling multiple tools," said Arnulf Hsu, founder and CEO of GReminders, in a statement. "They shouldn't have to choose between adding powerful technology and keeping their workflows simple. AI is expanding advisor tech stacks rapidly, and our expansion within Redtail means their users can take advantage of powerful capabilities without adding operational complexity or switching systems. Bringing GReminders natively into Redtail eliminates friction, saves time and raises the bar for how advisor technology can work together."

The enhanced integration allows advisors to do the following:

Automatically generate AI-powered meeting notes and store them directly in Redtail.

Enter every meeting with AI-prepared pre-meeting briefs.

Enable seamless client scheduling with all activity synced to Redtail contact records.

Access scheduling requests, booking activity, and AI-generated summaries directly within each client record.