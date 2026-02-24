Bambuser Integrates with Lovable

Bambuser is launching an integration with Lovable, combining its own artificial intelligence-powered video intelligence platform with Lovable's no-code solution that lets companies build and customize full-stack e-commerce stores, marketplaces, and analytics tools.

Through Lovable, companies can now implement Bambuser directly into their digital ecosystems, allowing them to simply ask Lovable to embed Bambuser Live and Shoppable Video experiences. Together, the two software vendors will enable companies to convert immersive storytelling into measurable, AI-powered commerce outcomes directly on their own platforms.