Bambuser Integrates with Lovable
Bambuser is launching an integration with Lovable, combining its own artificial intelligence-powered video intelligence platform with Lovable's no-code solution that lets companies build and customize full-stack e-commerce stores, marketplaces, and analytics tools.
Through Lovable, companies can now implement Bambuser directly into their digital ecosystems, allowing them to simply ask Lovable to embed Bambuser Live and Shoppable Video experiences. Together, the two software vendors will enable companies to convert immersive storytelling into measurable, AI-powered commerce outcomes directly on their own platforms.
"The next era of commerce will be conversational, AI-powered, and increasingly modular. Our integration with Lovable brings this vision to life, enabling brands to future-proof their video strategy and ensure it performs across the next generation of digital platforms," said Kristina Brjazgunova, vice president of product and innovation at Bambuser, in a statement.