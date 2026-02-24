Experian Acquires AtData
Experian, a data and technology company, has acquired AtData, a data and intelligence company backed by email insights technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition expands Experian's data and identity assets, adding more than10 billion email addresses worldwide. AtData's real-time data signals, combined with Experian's extensive consumer data, analytics, and decisioning platforms, means clients can more confidently identify, authenticate, and engage consumers across digital channels.
"Differentiated data and real-time identity signals are the ultimate advantage and increasingly important in the age of AI," said Jeff Softley, CEO of Experian North America, in a statement. "The acquisition of AtData is another step in our mission to build the most comprehensive and privacy-centric identity infrastructure. AtData brings deep email intelligence into our platform and further fuels our AI strategy. This isn't just about adding capabilities, it’s about creating an integrated, durable identity solution that helps our clients deliver better experiences at every stage of the customer journey."
"Our goal has always been to help our customers optimize their first party email data collection, accelerate their marketing performance, minimize the cost of fraud, and drive their data-oriented business strategies," said Tom Burke, CEO of AtData, in a statement. "Experian has consistently set the standard for using data to drive trusted outcomes for businesses and consumers. Joining Experian enables us to combine complementary strengths and deepen the intelligence capabilities that power confident, real-world decisions."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned