Experian Acquires AtData

Experian, a data and technology company, has acquired AtData, a data and intelligence company backed by email insights technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Experian's data and identity assets, adding more than10 billion email addresses worldwide. AtData's real-time data signals, combined with Experian's extensive consumer data, analytics, and decisioning platforms, means clients can more confidently identify, authenticate, and engage consumers across digital channels.