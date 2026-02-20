Qualtrics Partners with CrowdStrike

Qualtrics and CrowdStrike have partnered to add a layer of security to customer and employee experience programs, giving organizations real-time visibility to detect and address risks proactively.

The integration connects CrowdStrike Falcon Shield with the Qualtrics XM Platform to provide organizations with real-time visibility and automated protection for user activity, permission, configurations, and data access. Security teams can now detect misconfigurations, flag unusual access, identify bot activity, and enforce policies automatically within Qualtrics.

Through the new Qualtrics integration, Falcon Shield extends protection into customer and employee experience programs.

The integration delivers the following:

Real-time visibility and control: Continuous monitoring of user and agent activity, permissions, and configurations within Qualtrics XM to identify and mitigate risk.

Automated protection: Falcon Shield detects misconfigurations, anomalous access, and risky integrations, enabling proactive, policy-based remediation.

Unified SaaS security: Extends CrowdStrike's SaaS protection into Qualtrics XM for a consolidated view of risk.

Seamless deployment: Delivered through Falcon Shield APIs for streamlined, scalable enablement.