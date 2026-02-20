Qualtrics Partners with CrowdStrike
Qualtrics and CrowdStrike have partnered to add a layer of security to customer and employee experience programs, giving organizations real-time visibility to detect and address risks proactively.
The integration connects CrowdStrike Falcon Shield with the Qualtrics XM Platform to provide organizations with real-time visibility and automated protection for user activity, permission, configurations, and data access. Security teams can now detect misconfigurations, flag unusual access, identify bot activity, and enforce policies automatically within Qualtrics.
Through the new Qualtrics integration, Falcon Shield extends protection into customer and employee experience programs.
The integration delivers the following:
- Real-time visibility and control: Continuous monitoring of user and agent activity, permissions, and configurations within Qualtrics XM to identify and mitigate risk.
- Automated protection: Falcon Shield detects misconfigurations, anomalous access, and risky integrations, enabling proactive, policy-based remediation.
- Unified SaaS security: Extends CrowdStrike's SaaS protection into Qualtrics XM for a consolidated view of risk.
- Seamless deployment: Delivered through Falcon Shield APIs for streamlined, scalable enablement.
"Every company competes on experience, and experience is built on trust," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer of CrowdStrike, in a statement. "By integrating Falcon Shield with the Qualtrics XM Platform, we're helping customers secure their most valuable data and ensure the integrity of every interaction. Together, we're enabling organizations to innovate faster and operate with confidence."
"Trust is the currency of innovation in business today, especially when delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences," said Assaf Keren, chief security officer of Qualtrics, in a statement. "Through this integration, our customers have the visibility and control they need to secure AI-driven workflows while moving at the speed modern business demands, as well as knowing their data is protected by the highest standards of security and ethics."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned