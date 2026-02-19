Fullstory Launches Guides and Surveys

Fullstory, a behavioral data company, today launched Guides and Surveys, a product resulting from its acquisition of Usetiful late last year.

Fullstory's Guides and Surveys uses behavioral data to trigger precise guidance for users based on their intent and unique needs, helping product teams turn moments of user frustration into successful outcomes.

"Customers don't want endless generic notifications; they want helpful responses based on their unique experience," said Fullstory's Chief Product and Technology Officer Claire Fang in a statement. "Fullstory Guides and Surveys connects real-time behavioral insights with personalized experiences to intuitively guide your customers to reach their desired outcome."

With Fullstory Guides and Surveys, users can do the following:

Eliminate generic product tours by targeting users based on existing user properties in Fullstor as well as real-time behavior.

Boost response rates to more than 30 percent by launching contextual, embedded surveys.

Act quickly to measurably improve users' experiences.

Deploy no-code guides or surveys as soon as friction is detected. Because responses are linked to actual sessions, companies can quantify the impact of each intervention.