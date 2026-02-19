Digital Remedy Launches Echo for Cross-Channel Media Measurement

Digital Remedy, a programmatic media partner, has launched Echo, a unified platform to help marketers measure and evaluate performance across channels.

Echo serves as a single source of truth for cross-channel performance, bringing buying and measurement into one integrated view. It unifies data from more than 10 demand-side platforms and 200 data providers through one system to give a clearer picture of performance across the full media mix.

"Marketers don't have a lack of data; they have a lack of clarity,"said David Zapletal, chief operating officer of Digital Remedy, in a statement. "Echo brings measurement and execution together so teams can see how channels influence one another, identify inefficiencies earlier, and make better decisions while campaigns are still running, not weeks later."

Echo unifies cross-channel performance data across environments such as display, connected TV, video, audio, digital out-of-home, and more to understand where audiences overlap, how exposure sequences affect outcomes, and which touchpoints are contributing incremental value. Key capabilities include the following: