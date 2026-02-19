Meet The People Launches MTP Intelligence

Meet The People (MTP today launched MTP Intelligence, a platform that unifies creative, campaign, media, commerce and other marketing disciplines.

Powered by RADaR Analytics, MTP's data and analytics firm, MTP Intelligence orchestrates marketing workflows end-to-end.

"The fragmentation of marketing technology has created a fundamental problem for brands: brilliant creative lives in one system, media planning in another, commerce data in a third, and performance analytics somewhere else entirely," said Tim Ringel, Meet The People's co-founder and global CEO, in a statement. "MTP Intelligence solves this by creating a unified environment where every discipline can work together in real-time, informed by the same data and optimizing toward the same business goals. This goes beyond mere efficiency; it's about fundamentally better marketing."

"The true value of data lies in its ability to deliver clarity, and that's the foundation of everything we've built into MTP Intelligence," said Candice Rotter, president of RADaR Analytics, in a statement "Clear data eliminates ambiguity and enables teams to extract valuable insights, identify trends, and make informed choices quickly. This platform brings that clarity to every stage of the marketing process, from initial strategy and creative development through media activation and performance optimization. When creative teams, media planners, and commerce specialists are all working from the same transparent, real-time data, the results are transformative."