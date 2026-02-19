Hightouch Launches Content Assembly

Hightouch, a provider of data and artificial intelligence for marketing, has launched Content Assembly, a tool to help marketers create on-brand campaign materials using their existing layouts, creative assets, and brand guidelines.

"Content production does not always need to start from a blank page," said Tejas Manohar, co-CEO and co-founder of Hightouch, in a statement. "Content Assembly starts with what brands have already built and approved. It understands your layouts, imagery, brand rules, and past campaigns so every output is consistent, compliant, and ready to ship."

Marketers can generate campaigns by describing what they want to build, such as a promotion or product launch. Hightouch then selects the optimal layout from existing templates, identifies relevant creative assets from connected systems, reviews past campaigns to apply proven messaging patterns, and incorporates brand guidelines and business objectives. Teams can refine outputs using AI prompts or manual editing tools, run an initial compliance review using custom agents trained on legal and brand standards, and export directly into channel platforms or download production-ready HTML.

Content Assembly is powered by Hightouch's deep integrations with enterprise systems like cloud data warehouses, digital asset management systems, design tools, and martech platforms.