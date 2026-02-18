Krisp Launches Voice Translation SDK

Krisp has launched the Voice Translation SDK, enabling customer experience platform developers to embed real-time multilingual voice-to-voice translation into live customer conversations at scale. The technology is part of Krisp's Call Center AI platform.

Krisp's Voice Translation SDK supports any combination of more than 60 languages and is optimized for synchronous interactions. This enables multilingual interactions within live conversations.

"In global customer experience, every language barrier directly impacts speed and customer satisfaction," said Davit Baghdasaryan, co-founder and CEO of Krisp, in a statement. "Real-time voice translation has to work inside live production environments at scale. By making Voice Translation available as an SDK, we're enabling CX platforms to embed multilingual voice directly into live systems. Removing language friction changes the economics of global support."

The SDK is available for Windows, macOS and Web developers, allowing integration into both native and browser-based applications. To improve performance in real-world conditions, Krisp applies local Noise Cancellation before audio is processed in the cloud. The SDK also supports custom vocabulary and domain-specific dictionaries.

The Voice Translation SDK expands Krisp's portfolio of Voice AI models for customer experience, including noise cancellation, accent conversion, and voice isolation.