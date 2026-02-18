Ada Launches Unified Reasoning Engine

Ada, a customer experience solutions company, has launched the unified Reasoning Engine to help artificial intelligence agents operate at enterprise scale powered by a single, unified intelligence that engages consistently across all modalities to deliver customer experiences.

Ada's new unified Reasoning Engine delivers a single AI foundation, enabling AI agents to determine the next-best action and automate even the most complex customer interactions. This unified view makes it faster and easier to create, manage, and optimize AI agents. A single instruction can now be used once and dynamically replicated in all channels and languages. Whether a customer chooses to engage over voice, messaging, social, or email, the AI agent draws from the same knowledge, policies, and brand standards.

With this release, Ada also extended new automation capabilities to voice. Playbooks and Coaching are now widely available on voice, enabling AI agents to follow standard operating procedures, handle complex multi-step calls, and continuously improve over time by incorporating granular feedback from past interactions.

Ada's unified Reasoning Engine features a dual-reasoning architecture, providing immediate, empathetic responses while simultaneously handling complex tasks in the background.