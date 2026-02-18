Ada Launches Unified Reasoning Engine
Ada, a customer experience solutions company, has launched the unified Reasoning Engine to help artificial intelligence agents operate at enterprise scale powered by a single, unified intelligence that engages consistently across all modalities to deliver customer experiences.
Ada's new unified Reasoning Engine delivers a single AI foundation, enabling AI agents to determine the next-best action and automate even the most complex customer interactions. This unified view makes it faster and easier to create, manage, and optimize AI agents. A single instruction can now be used once and dynamically replicated in all channels and languages. Whether a customer chooses to engage over voice, messaging, social, or email, the AI agent draws from the same knowledge, policies, and brand standards.
With this release, Ada also extended new automation capabilities to voice. Playbooks and Coaching are now widely available on voice, enabling AI agents to follow standard operating procedures, handle complex multi-step calls, and continuously improve over time by incorporating granular feedback from past interactions.
Ada's unified Reasoning Engine features a dual-reasoning architecture, providing immediate, empathetic responses while simultaneously handling complex tasks in the background.
"Customer service doesn't happen in silos, and AI agents shouldn't either," said Mike Gozzo, chief product and technology officer of Ada, in a statement. "With the launch of our unified Reasoning Engine, Ada has established a new standard for agentic customer experience while improving how our customers' internal ACX teams perform and scale. We now have one brain behind every AI agent, applying the same context, logic, and safeguards, regardless of the channel. But these improvements aren't just about scale; they're also about depth. Customers will see a significant step improvement across the board with this new engine, allowing them to realize a more accurate and deeper resolution rate, even for the most complex inquiries. That's what allows enterprises and ACX teams to move faster, with less risk, entrusting AI with even more real-world interactions."
